PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 24

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
The Times
ONLINE BETTING CHIEFS 'OFFERED WORKERS INCENTIVES TO STRIKE'
William Hill , Britain's most profitable online gaming and betting company is facing a deepening crisis after staff alleged that rebel managers offered them incentives to stage a walkout last week.
NO CHANCE OF TIGER REPEAT, SAYS IRISH BUSINESS MINISTER
The days of a construction-led Celtic tiger economy are over, never to return, according to Ireland's Business Minister Richard Bruton.
SHOPPERS TURNING AWAY FROM SMALL SHOPS
British shoppers are turning away from smaller high streets in favour of shopping centres and towns that have received greater investment, according to a report published on Monday by CBRE, the property consultancy.
The Telegraph
KPMG QUIT BEFORE OLYPMUS CRISIS
Auditors resigned two years ago from Gyrus, the British technology company at the heart of a scandal rocking Olympus , official records show.
BANKS AT ODDS WITH EUROPE ON GREECE
Leading banks are at loggerheads with European leaders after lenders offered to accept losses of up to 40 percent on their Greek debt holdings, a proposal seen as insufficient by politicians.
HEATING-OIL SHORTAGE THREATENS WINTER WOE
The heating-oil crisis exposing more than a million families to price spikes and shortages last winter may be even worse this year, according to the Britain's largest supplier, DCC Energy.
The Guardian
SARKOZY TELLS CAMERON: SHUT UP OVER EURO
David Cameron on Sunday began a week of intense political engagement over Europe by becoming embroiled in a furious row with Nicolas Sarkozy over Britain's role in talks to solve the crisis enveloping the euro.
The Independent
INVESTORS STAGING RECORD NUMBERS OF PAY REVOLTS
Shareholder revolts over pay have hit record levels this year as investors, stung by criticism of their inertia before the financial crisis, seek to rein in excessive rewards at Britain's top companies.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.