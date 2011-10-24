PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 24

The Times

ONLINE BETTING CHIEFS 'OFFERED WORKERS INCENTIVES TO STRIKE'

William Hill , Britain's most profitable online gaming and betting company is facing a deepening crisis after staff alleged that rebel managers offered them incentives to stage a walkout last week.

NO CHANCE OF TIGER REPEAT, SAYS IRISH BUSINESS MINISTER

The days of a construction-led Celtic tiger economy are over, never to return, according to Ireland's Business Minister Richard Bruton.

SHOPPERS TURNING AWAY FROM SMALL SHOPS

British shoppers are turning away from smaller high streets in favour of shopping centres and towns that have received greater investment, according to a report published on Monday by CBRE, the property consultancy.

The Telegraph

KPMG QUIT BEFORE OLYPMUS CRISIS

Auditors resigned two years ago from Gyrus, the British technology company at the heart of a scandal rocking Olympus , official records show.

BANKS AT ODDS WITH EUROPE ON GREECE

Leading banks are at loggerheads with European leaders after lenders offered to accept losses of up to 40 percent on their Greek debt holdings, a proposal seen as insufficient by politicians.

HEATING-OIL SHORTAGE THREATENS WINTER WOE

The heating-oil crisis exposing more than a million families to price spikes and shortages last winter may be even worse this year, according to the Britain's largest supplier, DCC Energy.

The Guardian

SARKOZY TELLS CAMERON: SHUT UP OVER EURO

David Cameron on Sunday began a week of intense political engagement over Europe by becoming embroiled in a furious row with Nicolas Sarkozy over Britain's role in talks to solve the crisis enveloping the euro.

The Independent

INVESTORS STAGING RECORD NUMBERS OF PAY REVOLTS

Shareholder revolts over pay have hit record levels this year as investors, stung by criticism of their inertia before the financial crisis, seek to rein in excessive rewards at Britain's top companies.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)