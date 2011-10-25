PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 25

The Times

BP SAYS DEEP WATER VENTURES MAY NOT BE WORTH THE RISK

BP may limit its involvement in so-called frontier oil and gas projects as it tries to rebuild itself after the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

WILLIAM HILL STAFF TENSIONS EASED

William Hill believes it may have resolved problems with its troubled internet gambling joint venture after 90 employees in Tel Aviv returned to work.

STRUGGLING EUROZONE "ON THE ROAD TO RECESSION"

Grim manufacturing and services data from the eurozone will make worrying reading for Mario Draghi, the incoming President of the European Central Bank, who must weigh a possible cut in interest rates when he takes the helm next month.

The Telegraph

BRITAIN AT RISK OF FALLING BACK INTO RECESSION

Britain is at risk of falling back into recession and the size of the economy may be already shrinking, Martin Weale, a senior Bank of England figure, said on Monday.

CHINA DATA EASES FEAR OF HARD LANDING

China's manufacturing sector rebounded in October, easing fears that the world's second-largest economy is in store for a hard landing, according to the HSBC/Markit "flash" China manufacturing PMI.

MATTEL BUYS HIT ENTERTAINMENT FOR $680 MILLION

HIT Entertainment - owner of children's favourites Thomas the Tank Engine and Bob the Builder - has been sold to U.S. toys giant Mattel for $680 million in cash.

The Guardian

BOE OFFICIAL CALLS FOR RADICAL OVERHAUL OF BANKERS' PAY

Bankers' pay should be radically overhauled, according to Andy Haldane, one of the Bank of England's most senior policymakers, who has called for a closer link between bonuses and the risks taken by banks.

The Independent

BOE GOVERNOR TO FACE GRILLING OVER QE DECISION

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, will be called to account before the parliament on Tuesday for the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to inject 75 billion pound into the economy at a time when inflation is running at more than double the Bank's target.

