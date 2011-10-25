PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 25

The Times
BP SAYS DEEP WATER VENTURES MAY NOT BE WORTH THE RISK
BP may limit its involvement in so-called frontier
oil and gas projects as it tries to rebuild itself after the
Gulf of Mexico disaster.
WILLIAM HILL STAFF TENSIONS EASED
William Hill believes it may have resolved problems
with its troubled internet gambling joint venture after 90
employees in Tel Aviv returned to work.
STRUGGLING EUROZONE "ON THE ROAD TO RECESSION"
Grim manufacturing and services data from the eurozone will
make worrying reading for Mario Draghi, the incoming President
of the European Central Bank, who must weigh a possible cut in
interest rates when he takes the helm next month.
The Telegraph
BRITAIN AT RISK OF FALLING BACK INTO RECESSION
Britain is at risk of falling back into recession and the
size of the economy may be already shrinking, Martin Weale, a
senior Bank of England figure, said on Monday.
CHINA DATA EASES FEAR OF HARD LANDING
China's manufacturing sector rebounded in October, easing
fears that the world's second-largest economy is in store for a
hard landing, according to the HSBC/Markit "flash" China
manufacturing PMI.
MATTEL BUYS HIT ENTERTAINMENT FOR $680 MILLION
HIT Entertainment - owner of children's favourites Thomas
the Tank Engine and Bob the Builder - has been sold to U.S. toys
giant Mattel for $680 million in cash.
The Guardian
BOE OFFICIAL CALLS FOR RADICAL OVERHAUL OF BANKERS' PAY
Bankers' pay should be radically overhauled, according to
Andy Haldane, one of the Bank of England's most senior
policymakers, who has called for a closer link between bonuses
and the risks taken by banks.
The Independent
BOE GOVERNOR TO FACE GRILLING OVER QE DECISION
The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, will be
called to account before the parliament on Tuesday for the
decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to inject 75 billion
pound into the economy at a time when inflation is running at
more than double the Bank's target.
($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)