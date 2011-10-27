PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 27

The Times

STAR BUSINESSMAN TURNS HIMSELF IN OVER 'INSIDER TRADING'

Rajat Gupta on Wednesday became the most senior corporate executive to face criminal charges as part of Washington's clampdown on insider trading.

STATOIL THREATENS TO MOVE GAS FROM EUROPE

Statoil , the Norwegian energy group that supplies about a quarter of Britain's gas consumption from the North Sea, warned that the UK could become a less attractive market if renewables and nuclear power were favoured at the expense of gas plants.

PEUGEOT PLANS TO CUT JOBS

PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday that it would axe 6,000 jobs in an attempt to turn around its ailing automotive division.

The Telegraph

BANKS PULL PLUG ON NIGHTCLUB OPERATOR

Luminar , Britain's biggest nightclub operator, has become the latest victim of the downturn after Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland pulled the plug on the company's finances.

FACTORY FORECASTS STOKE RECESSION FEAR

Manufacturers' expectations for output fell at the fastest pace in 36 years in October, underlining fears that the UK economy is on the verge of another recession.

ITALIAN MPS BRAWL OVER PENSION REFORM

Tensions over Italy's attempts to avoid becoming the next victim of the eurozone debt crisis exploded in parliament, with MPs exchanging blows and insults over pension reform.

The Guardian

EU LEADERS EDGE TOWARDS DEAL ON EURO

EU leaders were today anxiously awaiting the verdict of the financial markets after the latest attempt to solve the euro crisis came up with only a half-finished deal.

The Independent

OLYMPUS CHAIRMAN QUITS AMID TAKEOVER SCANDAL

The chairman of Olympus resigned on Wednesday as the company tried to draw a line under damaging allegations raised by its ousted chief executive, Michael Woodford

