PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 31

The Times
BIDDERS TO TURN LIGHTS BACK ON AT LUMINAR
Hugh Osmond is weighing up an approach to the administrators
of Luminar with a view to bidding for most of its
nightclubs.
BT ARMY OF SUPERFAST REINFORCEMENTS
British soldiers who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq
will bring their military precision to bear on the country's
national telecoms networks after BT started a recruitment
drive among former members of the armed forces.
The Telegraph
G4S DEAL IN BALANCE AS CO-OP VOTES "NO"
The directors of G4S are engaged in a last-ditch
attempt to rally shareholder support for its 5.2 billion pounds
takeover of ISS , after Co-operative Insurance became
the latest institution to vote against the deal.
QANTAS FLIGHTS BACK IN THE AIR
Qantas flights are set to resume after an
Australian tribunal ordered an end to the dispute that has cost
the airline more than 20 million pounds and hit the travel plans
of nearly 70,000 passengers.
CHINA WARNS IT CANNOT "CURE" EUROPE'S DEBT PROBLEMS
China has said it will not be a "saviour" to Europe, as its
president Hu Jintao embarks on an official visit to the
continent that will take in this Thursday's crucial G20 summit
in France.
The Guardian
BOE PRESSED TO ACCOUNT FOR ITS HANDLING OF FINANCIAL CRISIS
Parliament's Treasury select committee is on a collision
course with the Bank of England over its refusal to disclose
information detailing how it handled the financial crisis.
The Independent
BANK WRITE-OFFS WILL BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED
The UK's banks will have to write off 3 billion pounds more
in bad loans than currently expected because of disappointing
economic growth, the Ernst & Young Item club says.
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)