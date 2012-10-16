PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 17

The Times
CITIGROUP BOSS PAYS PRICE AFTER SHOWDOWN
The chief executive of Citigroup abruptly resigned on
Tuesday after a clash with the bank's board in a move that
stunned Wall Street.
The Telegraph
BP SETS THURSDAY MORNING DEADLINE FOR ROSNEFT
Oil giant BP has set a deadline of Thursday for all
bids for its stake in TNK-BP, in a move expected to
elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR, and from
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.
NAT'S WRONG ON BUMI DEAL, CHIEF INSISTS
Nat Rothschild is "completely, 100 percent wrong" about the
controversial "divorce" deal facing Bumi, according to
the man trying to steady the troubled London coal group in the
wake of the financier's shock resignation.
GOLDMAN INTERNS' 6AM BOOTCAMPS
Goldman Sachs trainees were routinely forced to
attend 6 a.m. "bootcamps", according to a book by a former
employee who earlier this year accused the bank of having a
"toxic" culture.
CITIGROUP CHIEF QUITS AFTER BOARDROOM CLASH
Vikram Pandit has resigned as chief executive of Citigroup
after an apparent boardroom clash over pay, performance
and strategy.
The Guardian
HACKER IS SPARED EXTRADITION TO US
The home minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday defied the
American authorities by halting the extradition of British
computer hacker Gary McKinnon.
The Independent
PRINCE'S BLUSHES SPARED BY MINISTER'S VETO
Britain's Attorney General has blocked the release of
letters written by the Prince of Wales to seven government
departments