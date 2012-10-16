PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 17

The Times

CITIGROUP BOSS PAYS PRICE AFTER SHOWDOWN

The chief executive of Citigroup abruptly resigned on Tuesday after a clash with the bank's board in a move that stunned Wall Street.

The Telegraph

BP SETS THURSDAY MORNING DEADLINE FOR ROSNEFT

Oil giant BP has set a deadline of Thursday for all bids for its stake in TNK-BP, in a move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.

NAT'S WRONG ON BUMI DEAL, CHIEF INSISTS

Nat Rothschild is "completely, 100 percent wrong" about the controversial "divorce" deal facing Bumi, according to the man trying to steady the troubled London coal group in the wake of the financier's shock resignation.

GOLDMAN INTERNS' 6AM BOOTCAMPS

Goldman Sachs trainees were routinely forced to attend 6 a.m. "bootcamps", according to a book by a former employee who earlier this year accused the bank of having a "toxic" culture.

CITIGROUP CHIEF QUITS AFTER BOARDROOM CLASH

Vikram Pandit has resigned as chief executive of Citigroup after an apparent boardroom clash over pay, performance and strategy.

The Guardian

HACKER IS SPARED EXTRADITION TO US

The home minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday defied the American authorities by halting the extradition of British computer hacker Gary McKinnon.

The Independent

PRINCE'S BLUSHES SPARED BY MINISTER'S VETO

Britain's Attorney General has blocked the release of letters written by the Prince of Wales to seven government departments