PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 25

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
The Times
DOUBLE-DIP SET BRITONS BACK 1,800 POUNDS EVERY YEAR
Britons are more than 1,800 pounds a year worse off then they would be had the country avoided a double-dip recession, according to a study by leading business analysts at PwC.
The Telegraph
BBC AT WAR OVER FATE OF EDITOR OF SAVILE SCANDAL
George Entwistle and the BBC's senior management were accused by their staff on Wednesday of making a scapegoat of the Newsnight editor who cancelled the Jimmy Savile investigation.
CAMERON SAYS GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS IS ON THE WAY
Britain's economy will formally emerge from recession with positive growth figures due on Thursday, David Cameron has signalled.
CRACKDOWN LOOMS FOR FOREIGN 'TAX AVOIDERS'
Foreign companies including Amazon, Google and Starbuck s are facing a tax crackdown after David Cameron demanded an investigation into claims of large-scale avoidance and Brussels moved to close a series of loopholes
The Guardian
CAMERON TO CLAIM WORST OF RECESSION IS OVER
The government's careful plans for a measured response to the expected news that the British economy has finally crawled out of a double-dip recession were blown off course on Wednesday when official statisticians launched an inquiry into whether David Cameron had prematurely leaked the news.
The Independent
FORD SET TO AXE UK PLANT AFTER DIRE SALES IN EUROZONE
Ford is expected to announce the closure of its Southampton van factory on Thursday, with the loss of more than 500 jobs, as the U.S. car giant overhauls its European operations.
CBI REVEALS WORSENING PICTURE FOR UK OUTPUT
Manufacturing output is at its lowest level in three years, in what could be a further blow to hopes for a swift economic recovery, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.