PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 26

The Times

SANTANDER RAISES ALERT OVER FURTHER CASES OF MIS-SELLING

Santander has raised the prospect of a fresh wave of mis-selling claims against banks by taking a 232 million pounds ($374.47 million) provision to cover future payments.

The Telegraph

RECESSION IS OVER, BUT DON'T GET CARRIED AWAY

Britain should not "get carried away" by figures showing the recession is over, the British government said on Thursday.

1,400 JOBS TO GO AS FORD CULLS UK FACTORY

Ford is to cut 1,400 jobs in the UK by the middle of next year, as it reduces costs in the face of the unwavering crisis in the eurozone.

HITACHI POISED TO SEAL UK NUCLEAR DEAL

Japan's Hitachi is on the verge of sealing a deal to revive Britain's ailing nuclear ambitions by buying the Horizon venture, which plans to build a series of reactors in the UK.

The Guardian

UK REBUFFS US ON MILITARY AID AGAINST IRAN

Britain has rebuffed U.S. pleas to use military bases in the UK to support the buildup of forces in the Gulf, citing secret legal advice which states that any pre-emptive strike on Iran could be in breach of international law.

The Independent

SAVILE INVESTIGATED FOR BBC SEX ATTACK IN 1980S

Jimmy Savile was under investigation for a sex attack on BBC premises as early as the 1980s, Scotland Yard said, as it emerged that at least four police forces were aware of claims against the former DJ while he was still alive.