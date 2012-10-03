PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 3

The Times

SEARCH IS ON FOR BUYER FOR WAVERLEY

More than 800 jobs were at risk last night as administrators from Deloitte raced to find a buyer for WaverleyTBS, one of Britain's biggest suppliers of drinks to pubs, clubs and hotels.

SHOPPERS SAVED PAIN AS RETAILER ABSORB RISES

The British Retail Consortium said that shops had used promotional offers to avoid passing on higher commodity prices to their customers last month.

The Telegraph

GOVT CANCELS WEST COAST CONTRACT DUE TO 'FLAWS'

FirstGroup's contract to run the West Coast Mainline has been cancelled by the government due to "significant technical flaws" in the bidding process, which will be re-run.

UK HOOKED ON DEBT, PIMCO BOSS WARNS

Britain is part of a debtor nation "ring of fire" where bondholders are at risk of being "burned to a crisp", the head of the world's biggest bond house has warned.

The Guardian

LABOUR LEADER VOWS TO UNITE BRITAIN

Ed Miliband made an audacious raid deep into Conservative party heritage in a speech to his party's conference on Tuesday promising that Labour could rebuild Britain as one nation.

The Independent

MOBILE FIRMS TO ROLL OUT SUPER FAST BROADBAND

Britain's three main mobile operators and the media regulator Ofcom have reached a crucial truce over much delayed plans to roll out fourth generation super-fast mobile broadband, known as 4G.