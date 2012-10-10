PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 11

The Times
BEAR STEARNS RESCUE COST US, ADMITS DIMON
The boss of JPMorgan Chase has admitted his regret
for the bank's rescue of its ailing rival Bear Stearns through a
contentious deal brokered by Washington at the height of the
global financial crisis.
The Telegraph
FUND MANAGERS 'MUST SPEAK OUT'
Fund managers have been accused of being "silent" and at
risk of being seen as little different from investment bankers,
in a warning from a top Bank of England policymaker.
BUMI BACKERS CLAIM PHONES WERE HACKED
The Indonesian backers behind the troubled coal group Bumi
have stoked tensions prior to a board meeting on
Thursday by alleging that their telephones and emails have been
hacked.
CAMERON: I WANT PRIVILEGE FOR ALL
David Cameron on Wednesday took on those who criticise him
for being out of touch with ordinary people by declaring that he
wanted everyone to enjoy the kind of privileged upbringing he
experienced.
The Guardian
MERKEL BLAMED FOR COLLAPSE OF BAE/EADS MERGER
The mega-merger between BAE Systems and EADS
collapsed On Wednesday as a result of personal
opposition from the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.
The Independent
BAE BOSSES FIGHT TO SURVIVE AFTER COLLAPSE OF MERGER
The chairman and chief executive of BAE Systems
were fighting to keep their jobs on Wednesday after the merger
with EADS they had sold heavily to shareholders
collapsed under the weight of political infighting.
FACEBOOK PAYS LITTLE IN UK CORPORATION TAX
Facebook was accused on Wednesday of "disingenuous
and immoral" tax avoidance after a new analysis of its UK
business suggested the social networking giant paid just 238,000
pounds in corporation tax in Britain last year.