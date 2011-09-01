PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 1

The Times

PLANNING REVOLT FUELS ECONOMY FEARS

British ministers must defy opposition to plans that would ease restrictions on building in the countryside, David Frost, one of the UK's foremost business leaders, has warned.

CARREFOUR FORCED INTO CLIMB-DOWN

France's top supermarket Carrefour has been forced into a humbling climb-down after its attempt to raise food and fuel prices misfired spectacularly, prompting a profits warning that compounded a year of misery.

The Telegraph

REFORMS WILL PUSH BANKS INTO CRISIS

Pressure is growing on the British government to pull back from imposing draconian new rules on banks amid worries that a new banking crisis is brewing.

AT&T'S $39 BILLION DEAL IN DOUBT

One of the biggest proposed takeovers since the financial crisis has been thrown into turmoil after the U.S. administration filed to block AT&T's $39 billion (24 billion pound) deal for T-Mobile USA.

APPLE BLOCKS FT FROM APP STORE

Apple has dropped the Financial Times' iphone and ipad applications from its app store after the newspaper refused to hand over 30 percent of its revenues and valuable customer data.

The Guardian

MPS WARN TAX HAVENS HAVE HIT PFI PROFIT

British investors have made bumper profits from taxpayers by buying up the contracts for schools and hospitals funded through the private finance initiative and taking the proceeds offshore, according to the UK public accounts committee.

The Independent

CLEGG BACKS CABLE IN BANK REFORM BATTLE

British Prime Minister David Cameron is on a collision course with his deputy Nick Clegg over banking reform, with the Liberal Democrat leader accusing the banks of having "pointed a gun" at the economy.

BP HIT BY RAID AT ITS MOSCOW OFFICE

BP'S failed tie-up with Russia's Rosneft came back to haunt the company on Wednesday after bailiffs searching for documents connected to the doomed partnership mounted a raid on its offices in Moscow.