PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 5

The Times
OSBORNE URGED TO RETHINK RECOVERY STRATEGY
The founder of Pimco, the world's biggest bond fund, has
urged British finance minister George Osborne to change course
on his deficit reduction strategy, warning that the austerity
measures risk pushing Britain's economy into recession.
HIGH STREET STAND
A clutch of the high street's biggest names, including Argos
, Asda , and Ford have signed up to a
campaign to reform the "broken" market for personal injury.
The Telegraph
RINGFENCING GETS BACKING FROM UK INVESTOR
David Pitt-Watson, one of Britain's leading fund managers
has trashed claims by the banks that ringfencing their retail
businesses will damage the economy, instead claiming that the
policy could in fact boost lending to households and business.
MICROSOFT EMPLOYEE 'HAD TROUBLED MARRIAGE'
Simon Negus, the man at the centre of the Microsoft
scandal, had a troubled marriage at the time of the allegations
that he kissed one of his colleagues, according to documents
seen by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The Guardian
SIEMENS COULD LAND CROSSRAIL DEAL
German group Siemens will build the Crossrail
train in its Dusseldorf factory if he wins the 1 billion pound
($1.6 billion) contract, despite the government's stated
preference for a Britain-based bidder.
The Independent
RINGFENCING WILL DENT GROWTH SAYS FORECASTER
The Independent Commission on the proposed ring fencing of
retail and investment banking will increase business borrowing
costs and dent economic growth, according to the Ernst & Young
ITEM Club.
RETURN OF APR TO BE ANNOUNCED
The imminent return to the stock market of APR Energy, the
temporary power company bought earlier this year by entrepreneur
Hugh Osmond, will be announced on Monday.
