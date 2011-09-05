PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 5

The Times

OSBORNE URGED TO RETHINK RECOVERY STRATEGY

The founder of Pimco, the world's biggest bond fund, has urged British finance minister George Osborne to change course on his deficit reduction strategy, warning that the austerity measures risk pushing Britain's economy into recession.

HIGH STREET STAND

A clutch of the high street's biggest names, including Argos , Asda , and Ford have signed up to a campaign to reform the "broken" market for personal injury.

The Telegraph

RINGFENCING GETS BACKING FROM UK INVESTOR

David Pitt-Watson, one of Britain's leading fund managers has trashed claims by the banks that ringfencing their retail businesses will damage the economy, instead claiming that the policy could in fact boost lending to households and business.

MICROSOFT EMPLOYEE 'HAD TROUBLED MARRIAGE'

Simon Negus, the man at the centre of the Microsoft scandal, had a troubled marriage at the time of the allegations that he kissed one of his colleagues, according to documents seen by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Guardian

SIEMENS COULD LAND CROSSRAIL DEAL

German group Siemens will build the Crossrail train in its Dusseldorf factory if he wins the 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) contract, despite the government's stated preference for a Britain-based bidder.

The Independent

RINGFENCING WILL DENT GROWTH SAYS FORECASTER

The Independent Commission on the proposed ring fencing of retail and investment banking will increase business borrowing costs and dent economic growth, according to the Ernst & Young ITEM Club.

RETURN OF APR TO BE ANNOUNCED

The imminent return to the stock market of APR Energy, the temporary power company bought earlier this year by entrepreneur Hugh Osmond, will be announced on Monday. ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)