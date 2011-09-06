PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 6

The Times
MARKETS REPEAT CHAOS OF 2008
Financial markets have descended into chaotic conditions
reminiscent of the Lehman Brothers crash, bankers warned on
Monday as shares plunged and default fears rose.
ALEXON IN RESCUE TALKS TO CURB SLUMP
Alexon Group , which owns the Ann Harvey and Kaliko
brands, is holding rescue talks with more than one party after a
slump in trade led to a profit warning.
TELEFONICA TO SET UP UK DIVISION
Telefonica plans to set up a digital division in
London with 2,500 staff to form a key part of a reorganisation
of the Spanish business.
The Telegraph
NBNK IN TALKS WITH NAB OVER LLOYDS
National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK
, the challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former
chief executive Gary Hoffman, over a merger of its UK operations
as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold by Lloyds
Banking Group .
The Guardian
EASYJET CHIEF CALLS FOR BOARDROOM SHAKE-UP
Relations between EasyJet and Stelios Haji-Ioannou
deteriorated further on Monday after the group's outspoken
founder called for yet another boardroom shake-up, provoking an
angry response from the airline.
The Independent
UK FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS RISE BY 50 PERCENT
Complaints about financial firms soared by 54 percent in the
first six months of 2011 compared with the previous six months,
the British Financial Ombudsman will report on Tuesday.
SERVICE SECTOR SLOWDOWN FUELS FEARS
Activity in Britain's dominant services sector plunged at
its fastest rate for more than a decade last month raising fears
that the economy is grinding to a halt.
