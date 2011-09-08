PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 8

The Times
AER LINGUS CLEARED FOR SELL-OFF
A possible merger of British Airways and Aer Lingus
looked closer on Wednesday after the Irish flag
carrier's two largest shareholders, the Irish government and
Ryanair , indicated their willingness to sell.
GLENCORE ISSUES SAFETY PLEDGE
Glencore has committed itself to a zero-harm policy
after it emerged that the world's largest commodities trader had
a safety and environmental record substantially worse than its
peers.
The Telegraph
MILLIONS OF BRITONS STOP PAYING INTO THEIR PENSIONS
Britain faces a retirement crisis after one in six people
stopped paying in to their personal pension in the wake of the
recession, according to official figures by the Office for
National Statistics.
UK TO FIGHT BONDHOLDERS OVER ICELAND CRASH
British councils and the UK bank bailout fund on Thursday
will defend their right get back the entire 5 billion pounds ($8
billion) they lost in the Icelandic banking crash against a
group of hedge funds and other creditors who claim they should
get a share of the money.
BANKS TAKE IN MILLIONS IN SUBSIDIES
Britain's five largest high street banks enjoy an implicit
taxpayer subsidy worth almost 46 billion pounds, according to
research by the New Economic Foundation.
The Guardian
SALES SLUMP FORCES DIXONS TO SCRAP PLANS
Dixons has been forced to cut costs in the face of
falling sales and weakening margins as high street shoppers show
increasing reluctance to splash out on expensive new electrical
goods.
The Independent
HEALTHCARE LOCUMS PLEADS FOR BACKING
Healthcare Locums, the beleaguered recruitment firm, on
Wednesday issued what was described as a "do or die" plea to
shareholders to back a rescue bid or face bankruptcy.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
