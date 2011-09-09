PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 9

The Times
MINISTERS READY TO BACK NEW TOLL ROADS
Business chiefs in the UK have urged the government to let
the private sector build toll roads to kick-start the economy, a
proposal which is supported by the Department of Transport.
UNPAID WORKERS SET TO 'BRING DOWN' SAAB
Saab looks set to be brought down by its own workers after a
Swedish court refused to grant it bankruptcy protection. The
court ruled that the application by Saab's parent company,
Swedish Automotive , did not fulfil legal requirements.
The Telegraph
BP EMBROILED IN RUSSIAN FRAUD INQUIRY
Explosive revelations over the extent of alleged fraud and
corruption at BP's Russian joint-venture have emerged
just days before David Cameron makes a high-profile visit to
Moscow.
REFERRAL BANS TO HIT ADMIRAL
Shares in blue-chip motor insurer Admiral ,are
expected to come under intense pressure today after the
government announced plans to ban the controversial referral
fees insurers receive from personal injury lawyers.
UK GOVT TO GET BANKERS VIEWS ON ICB REPORT
The British government will launch a round of meetings with
senior bankers following Monday's publication of the Independent
Commission on Banking's final report to get their views on the
paper.
The Guardian
MORRISONS DEFIES HIGH-STREET SLOWDOWN
Morrisons , Britain's fourth-largest grocer behind
Tesco ,Asda and Sainsbury's , is bucking
the high-street gloom as cash-conscious shoppers seek bargainsat
its 468 stores.
The Independent
INTEREST RATES PUT ON HOLD
Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB)
kept their policy interest rates on hold on Thursday in view of
the rapidly deteriorating domestic and international economic
outlook.
RISE IN CAR COSTS PROMPTS OFT INVESTIGATION
The Office of Fair Trading in Britain has launched an
investigation into car insurance costs, which climbed as much as
40 percent in 12 months.
