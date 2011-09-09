PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 9

The Times

MINISTERS READY TO BACK NEW TOLL ROADS

Business chiefs in the UK have urged the government to let the private sector build toll roads to kick-start the economy, a proposal which is supported by the Department of Transport.

UNPAID WORKERS SET TO 'BRING DOWN' SAAB

Saab looks set to be brought down by its own workers after a Swedish court refused to grant it bankruptcy protection. The court ruled that the application by Saab's parent company, Swedish Automotive , did not fulfil legal requirements.

The Telegraph

BP EMBROILED IN RUSSIAN FRAUD INQUIRY

Explosive revelations over the extent of alleged fraud and corruption at BP's Russian joint-venture have emerged just days before David Cameron makes a high-profile visit to Moscow.

REFERRAL BANS TO HIT ADMIRAL

Shares in blue-chip motor insurer Admiral ,are expected to come under intense pressure today after the government announced plans to ban the controversial referral fees insurers receive from personal injury lawyers.

UK GOVT TO GET BANKERS VIEWS ON ICB REPORT

The British government will launch a round of meetings with senior bankers following Monday's publication of the Independent Commission on Banking's final report to get their views on the paper.

The Guardian

MORRISONS DEFIES HIGH-STREET SLOWDOWN

Morrisons , Britain's fourth-largest grocer behind Tesco ,Asda and Sainsbury's , is bucking the high-street gloom as cash-conscious shoppers seek bargainsat its 468 stores.

The Independent

INTEREST RATES PUT ON HOLD

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) kept their policy interest rates on hold on Thursday in view of the rapidly deteriorating domestic and international economic outlook.

RISE IN CAR COSTS PROMPTS OFT INVESTIGATION

The Office of Fair Trading in Britain has launched an investigation into car insurance costs, which climbed as much as 40 percent in 12 months.

