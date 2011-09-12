PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 12

The Times
BANKS DIG IN FOR BATTLE WITH ICB
The most sweeping changes to British banking for a
generation will land on financiers' desks on Monday morning when
a government-appointed task force delivers proposals for
structural reforms that will be vigorously fought by the City.
PRIVATE EQUITY GIANT FACE F1 LEGAL THREAT
The private equity firm CVC could be dragged into a
legal action that alleges Bernie Ecclestone paid bribes in order
to facilitate its acquisition of Formula One.
The Telegraph
JOBS TO GO DESPITE BOMBARDIER LIFELINE
Hundreds of jobs at the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) train factory
in Derby, England, are still at risk despite Government efforts
to provide a 120 million pound ($190 million)stop-gap order to
save the plant.
BA KEEN TO BUY BMI
British Airways is ready to throw its hat into the
ring in an auction for Lufthansa owned BMI, the second biggest
operator at Heathrow airport.
The Guardian
DESPERATE GREECE MAY IMPOSE EMERGENCY TAX
Greece took desperate measures on Sunday night to calm fears
that it is on the brink of default -- or might even leave the
eurozone -- by announcing a new property tax to plug budget
shortfalls.
The Independent
RICH-WORLD INCOME SET TO BE SQUEEZED
Households in the developed world have yet to experience the
full economic impact of the slump that began in 2008, a study
suggests, according to a study by academics at the London School
of Economics.
UK GOVERNMENT TO LET BANKS OFF THE HOOK
Britain's banks will get a fresh chance to delay the biggest
shake-up of the industry, as proposals are announced on Monday
by Sir John Vickers' Independent Banking Commission.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)