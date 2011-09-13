PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 13

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
The Times
FRENCH BANKS PUNISHED BY MARKETS
The threat of credit rating downgrades combined with fears of an imminent default by Greece sent shockwaves through the French banking sector on Tuesday.
BANK OF AMERICA TO SLASH JOBS
Bank of America is cutting 30,000 jobs over the next few years and slashing annual costs by $5 billion as part of a wholesale restructuring.
SWATCH WALKS AWAY FROM TIFFANY DEAL
Swatch has called time on its partnership with Tiffany , accusing the jeweller of undercutting the venture. Tiffany Watches was set up as a 20-year tie-up in 2007 to allow Swatch to make and sell watches under the Tiffany name. Swatch is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
The Telegraph
LEWIS TARGETS PUB GROUP
Joe Lewis, the Bahamas based billionaire, has launched an audacious takeover offer for pubs group Mitchells & Butlers .
OECD WARNS ON GROWTH OUTLOOK
Hopes for Britain's troubled economy have been dealt another blow after a key indicator suggested growth is slowing at its fastest pace in more than a year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation.
END OF FREE BANKING FOR CREDIT HOLDERS
Radical reform of the British financial services industry could end Britain's 26-year old system of free banking for those in credit, experts have warned.
The Guardian
OSBORNE'S ANSWER TO BANK CRISIS -- IN EIGHT YEARS' TIME
Britain's banks face the most radical overhaul in decades after British finance minister George Osborne heralded a year-long review into the sector to force through the first major changes to the structure of the industry since the 2008 financial crisis. The reforms will take until 2019.
The Independent
ICB WARNS BANKS TO ACCEPT LOWER RETURNS
The Independent Commission on Banking on Monday warned investors in Britain's banks that lower returns would be the price to pay for a more stable financial system.
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
