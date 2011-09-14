PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 14

The Times

UK MOD URGES COMPANIES TO LOOK OVERSEAS

The Ministry of Defence plans to use the stock market as a weapon against companies that cost taxpayers millions of pounds in budget overruns by releasing a list of projects next week that have overshot their budgets or been delayed.

JAGUAR HEADS FOR CHINA

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors , is to start producing its cars in China as it seeks to expand manufacturing and feed growing demand among Chinese consumers, Ralf Speth, the chief executive, said at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Telegraph

DEPUTY PM SAYS ECONOMY IS IN A 'DANGEROUS PHASE'

British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has said the economy is in a "dangerous phase" but will announce on Wednesday that the Government intends to push ahead with big infrastructure projects to try to "stimulate growth".

CHARTER SHAREHOLDERS PREFER A MELROSE TAKEOVER

Two of Charter International's largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose , despite the engineering group agreeing a higher 1.5 billion pound bid from U.S. manufacturer Colfax .

JOE LEWIS'S M&B OFFER 'DERISORY'

City analysts have lined up to brand Joe Lewis's 941 million pound offer for ailing pubs group Mitchells & Butlers "derisory".

The Guardian

SCHRODERS BOSS FEARS HSBC WILL QUIT UK

The head of UK fund management group Schroders has stoked fears HSBC could shift its headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape wide-ranging banking reforms proposed on Monday.

The Independent

ECONOMIST URGES BANK TO FORGET INFLATION

Economist Adam Posen on Tuesday accused his fellow Bank of England policymakers of leaving the country heading towards economic "tragedy" by failing to implement another round of monetary stimulus for the weakening economy.

CAIRN REELS AS FAILURE DENTS GREENLAND PROSPECT

The prospect of an oil rush off the coast of Greenland receded on Tuesday as Cairn Energy , the oil and gas explorer leading the charge, announced it had abandoned its fifth successive exploration well in the West Disko Bay area.

