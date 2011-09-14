PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 14

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
The Times
UK MOD URGES COMPANIES TO LOOK OVERSEAS
The Ministry of Defence plans to use the stock market as a weapon against companies that cost taxpayers millions of pounds in budget overruns by releasing a list of projects next week that have overshot their budgets or been delayed.
JAGUAR HEADS FOR CHINA
Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors , is to start producing its cars in China as it seeks to expand manufacturing and feed growing demand among Chinese consumers, Ralf Speth, the chief executive, said at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
The Telegraph
DEPUTY PM SAYS ECONOMY IS IN A 'DANGEROUS PHASE'
British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has said the economy is in a "dangerous phase" but will announce on Wednesday that the Government intends to push ahead with big infrastructure projects to try to "stimulate growth".
CHARTER SHAREHOLDERS PREFER A MELROSE TAKEOVER
Two of Charter International's largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose , despite the engineering group agreeing a higher 1.5 billion pound bid from U.S. manufacturer Colfax .
JOE LEWIS'S M&B OFFER 'DERISORY'
City analysts have lined up to brand Joe Lewis's 941 million pound offer for ailing pubs group Mitchells & Butlers "derisory".
The Guardian
SCHRODERS BOSS FEARS HSBC WILL QUIT UK
The head of UK fund management group Schroders has stoked fears HSBC could shift its headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape wide-ranging banking reforms proposed on Monday.
The Independent
ECONOMIST URGES BANK TO FORGET INFLATION
Economist Adam Posen on Tuesday accused his fellow Bank of England policymakers of leaving the country heading towards economic "tragedy" by failing to implement another round of monetary stimulus for the weakening economy.
CAIRN REELS AS FAILURE DENTS GREENLAND PROSPECT
The prospect of an oil rush off the coast of Greenland receded on Tuesday as Cairn Energy , the oil and gas explorer leading the charge, announced it had abandoned its fifth successive exploration well in the West Disko Bay area.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.