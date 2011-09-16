PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 16

The Times
THE MULTIBILLION DOLLAR BANK RESCUE
The world's leading central banks are to flood the market
with dollars in a renewed bid to ease Europe's long running debt
crisis.
OIL SPILL PROSECUTION
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) could face prosecution for
Britain's worst oil spill in a decade, the British Energy
Secretary, Chris Huhne said. An investigation into last month's
ten-day leak on the Gannet Alpha platform in the North Sea could
be sent to Scotland's public prosecutor.
The Telegraph
SPECTRE OF CREDIT CRUNCH RETURNS
British Finance Minister George Osborne said on Friday
Britain is "not immune" to the international crisis and that
recent events make it all the more important for the coalition
to stick to its deficit-reduction plans.
CENTRAL BANKS ACT ON DEBT CRISIS
Markets rose sharply after central banks launched
coordinated action to ease the European banking crisis in a
throwback to the height of the 2008 funding crisis.
EU GROWTH 'WILL COME TO A STANDSTILL'
Growth in the EU is expected to reach a "virtual standstill"
by the end of the year after concerns over the eurozone crisis
undermined a strong first quarter.
The Guardian
ROGUE TRADER PUTS BANKS UNDER PRESSURE
Pressure to accelerate reform of the banking industry was
mounting last night as a trader at the UBS investment
bank remained in police custody in London amid allegations that
he was at the heart of a rogue trading incident that has cost
the Swiss bank about $2 billion (1.2 billion pound).
The Independent
ICB'S PROPOSAL BRANDED 'LAZY'
Lord Myners launched a scathing attack on the ICB's
proposals to reform the banking sector yesterday, criticising
its report for "lazy" evidence and for its failure to examine
radical solutions.
The Sun
UK INFLATION RATE DROP IN 2012
The British economy's inflation rate of 4.5 percent will
come down in 2012, the Sun newspaper reported the Bank of
England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean as saying in an interview
on Friday.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)