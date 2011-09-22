PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 22

The Times
FORMER GOLDMAN TRADER CHARGED
A former Goldman Sachs trader has been charged with
insider dealing in the first case of its kind. Spencer Mindlin
and his father allegedly made $57,000 by abusing their knowledge
of the bank's trading strategy regarding controversial
exchange-traded funds.
HERCULES SECURES DEBT DEAL
British Land and Schroders have secured 350
million pounds of new debt to help to refinance the Hercules
Unit Trust, which holds 1.4 billion pounds of retail park assets
such as the Glasgow Fort Shopping Park.
APACHE PICKS UP NORTH SEA OIL
ExxonMobil has become the latest oil major to sell
off its ageing fields in the North Sea after agreeing a $1.75
billion deal with Apache .
The Telegraph
SABMILLER AGREES TAKEOVER OF FOSTER'S
SABMiller raised a glass to success after agreeing
the A$9.9 billion (6.5 billion pound) takeover of Foster's Group
in a deal that secures the UK company's position as the
world's second largest brewer.
HP BOARD MAY OUST CEO
Hewlett-Packard's $10.3 billion (6.6 billion pound)
acquisition of UK software maker Autonomy looked under
threat last night amid speculation that the architect of the
deal may be ousted.
The Guardian
SCALE OF BRITISH GAS FIELD UNVEILED
The huge scale of a natural gas field discovered under the
north-west of England was revealed on Wednesday night by
Cuadrilla Resources, potentially revolutionising the UK's energy
outlook and creating thousands of jobs.
The Independent
NEWS CORP EXECS KNEW OF HACKING IN 2006
Up to a dozen News International executives,
including Rebekah Brooks, were told in 2006 that the
Metropolitan Police in London had evidence that more than one
News of the World journalist was implicated in the phone-hacking
scandal, according to information which the Independent
newspaper said it has obtained.
