PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 23

The Times

UK BUSINESSES GET HOTLINE TO GOVERNMENT

Britain's top 50 companies are to get unprecedented access to government ministers in an attempt to spark life into the economy.

HP DISMISSES CEO

Hewlett-Packard announced a board reorganisation on Thursday after dismissing Leo Apotheker, the recently appointed chief executive, and replacing him with Meg Whitman, the former chief executive of eBay who joined the HP board in January this year.

TESCO CURBS CLUBCARD TO PAY FOR PRICE CUTS

Tesco plans to scrap its double Clubcard points promotion to help pay for price cuts worth 500 million pounds across its stores. It has promised to move away from "buy one, get one free" deals and bring in a simpler pricing system.

The Telegraph

L&G CHIEF TO RETIRE

The chief executive of FTSE 100 insurer Legal & General has revealed he will retire at the end of 2012 in a move that has come under fire from employment experts.

DELOITTE BENEFITING FROM FINANCIAL CRISIS

Global accountancy giant Deloitte has emerged as one of the few businesses benefiting from the world's financial crisis, having announced record revenues of $28.8 billion (18.7 billion pound) up 8.4 percent -- marking its highest revenue growth in the last three years.

The Guardian

WPP NEGOTIATING PAY RISE FOR CEO

WPP , the world's largest advertising group, has opened negotiations with investors over a possible pay rise for the company's chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

PM TELLS EUROPE TO SAVE ECONOMY

The world stands on the brink of a new financial crisis that would leave countries like Britain "staring down the barrel", British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday. The global economy was threatened by the failure of euro zone leaders to agree a lasting settlement to stabilise the single currency, he added.

The Independent

IMF CHIEF SOUNDS ALARM OVER WORLD ECONOMY

Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Thursday the global economy was heading towards "a dangerous phase," while stock markets around the world fell dramatically.

($1 = 0.650 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)