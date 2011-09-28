PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 28

The Times
BOE MEMBER SAYS HE MAY VOTE IN FAVOUR OF QE
David Miles, an external member of the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee, said that he was closer to voting in
favour of a new blast of quantitative easing, under which the
Bank purchases government bonds with newly created electronic
money.
BP TRIBUNAL BEGINS
The tribunal arbitrating on BP's bid to form an
alliance with Rosneft will hold a preliminary hearing
in London on Wednesday. If the tribunal rules against BP, its
Russian partners could claim $10 billion in damages.
AMAZON SET TO TAKE ON IPAD
Amazon is launching a tablet computer on Wednesday
to challenge the Apple iPad. The device, expected to be
called the Kindle Fire, will retail for $250 or $300 in the U.S.
compared with $499 for the cheapest version of the iPad.
The Telegraph
MELROSE PULLS OUT OF RACE FOR CHARTER
The bitter fight for engineer Charter has been won
by America's Colfax after UK-listed Melrose
officially withdrew, clearing the way for the 1.5 billion pound
takeover.
BARCLAY'S TOP WOMAN STEPS DOWN
Deanna Oppenheimer, head of Barclays UK , and
European retail banks and one of the leading women in
international finance, has stepped down from the bank.
M&S FINED 1 MILLION POUND OVER HEALTH RISK
Marks & Spencer has been fined 1 million pounds for
failing to protect customers, staff and workers from potential
exposure to asbestos during a store refurbishment.
The Guardian
LONDON OLYMPICS MAY FACE MOBILE PHONE "CAPACITY CRUNCH"
London's mobile phone networks face a "capacity crunch"
during the Olympic games that could leave the capital and its
expected 1 million extra visitors unable to use the internet on
the move unless thousands of wi-fi hotspots are built in time.
The Independent
HIGH STREET HIT 16-MONTH LOW
Retailers face a bruising start to the crucial final quarter
of the year after the first half of September ushered in the
worst trading on the high street for 16 months, according to the
CBI Distributive Trades Survey on Tuesday.
