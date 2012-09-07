PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 7

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise on bets for U.S. rate hike
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
The Times
NOMURA ADMITS DEFEAT IN LONDON
Nomura's ambitious hopes of building a European securities powerhouse lay in tatters on Thursday as Japan's biggest bank embarked on a retreat from London.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE IS 'POSITIVE' AS GROWTH FORECAST CUT
British Finance Minister George Osborne can see "positive signs" from the economy, he said on Thursday, even after a stark warning from a leading forecaster that it will shrink this year.
WATCHDOG REJECTS HARRY PHOTO INQUIRY
Britain's press watchdog on Thursday announced that it would not be "appropriate" to investigate The Sun's publication of photographs of a naked Prince Harry because it could breach his privacy.
FAMILY FEUD MAY HAVE LED TO KILLINGS
A British family murdered during a holiday in France may have been the victims of a contract killing triggered by a family feud, investigators believe.
AMAZON PLANS TO CREATE 2,000 UK JOBS
Amazon plans to create at least 2,000 jobs in Britain as the online retailer introduced an improved set of tablet devices to take on Apple's iPad.
The Guardian
MARKETS SOAR AS ECB PRESENTS EURO RESCUE PLAN
Stock markets soared on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday after Mario Draghi, the president of the ECB, unveiled a plan to save the euro by buying up the bonds of distressed euro zone countries such as Spain and Italy in unlimited quantities.
The Independent
OSBORNE: INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND COULD LOSE POUND
British Finance Minister George Osborne has given the clearest indication yet that an English government might not support an independent Scotland in keeping the pound.
UK 'WILL BE THIRD WORLD WITHOUT MORE ENGINEERS'
Britain needs to produce more engineers and scientists to avoid becoming a "Third World nation", Sir James Dyson has warned.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to a strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.