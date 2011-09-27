PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 27

The Times

SOCIAL NETWORK INVESTOR MAKES BIG LOSS

Jellybook, a company cast in the mould of the tech boom, clocked up a 1 million pound loss in the first three months of its existence and failed to make its promised social networking acquisitions.

S&P FACES CIVIL CHARGES OVER TOXIC MORTGAGES

The credit rating agency Standard & Poor's faces possible civil charges for approving mortgages that later turned toxic, its parent company McGraw-Hill said.

The Telegraph

BIG AUDIT FIRMS FACING REFORM MEASURES

Radical new measures set to curb the power of a tainted audit industry could force the break-up of major firms, destroying hundreds of millions of pounds in profits for the so-called Big Four auditors.

HEDGE FUNDS BACK COLFAX BID

Charter's top hedge fund investors have hit back at fellow shareholders Schroders and Aviva following their public objection to a 1.5 billion pound formal bid from Colfax , vowing to back the American offer despite hopes that the UK's Melrose will put forward a rival offer.

GOLD PRICE 16 PERCENT BELOW HIGHS

Gold plunged for a fourth successive session after the world's largest futures market said it would increase margin requirements, leaving the safe haven metal some 16 percent below its recent highs.

The Guardian

TWITTER FOLLOWS SOCIAL MEDIA WAVE TO IRELAND

Ireland's reputation as the European capital for web companies and social media has been further enhanced after Twitter agreed to set up shop in Dublin.

The Independent

G20 ECONOMIES URGED TO INVEST IN JOBS

The G20 group of leading economies could face a shortfall of 40 million jobs next year, with worse to come, without international co-operation to boost employment, the International Labour Organisation warned on Monday.

