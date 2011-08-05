PRESS DIGEST - BRITISH PRESS - AUG 5

The Times

GOOGLE LASHES OUT AT APPLE, MICROSOFT OVER PATENTS

Google launched an extraordinary attack on Apple and Microsoft yesterday, accusing the companies of using "bogus patents" to stifle the growth of its Android smartphone software.

The Telegraph

U.S. BANK CHARGES DEPOSITORS

America's biggest custodial bank, Bank of New York Mellon , has been forced to start charging customers who have more than $50 million (30 million pounds) as more investors take cover from the market turmoil.

The Guardian

CANADA SAID TO LOBBY TO DERAIL TAR SAND OIL RESTRICTIONS

The Canadian government has been accused of intensive lobbying, involving 110 meetings in less than two years, in Britain and in other parts of the Europe in an effort to derail legislation that could damage its exports of oil derived from tar sands.

FINANCIAL WATCHDOG INQUIRY FOCUSES ON BANK OF SCOTLAND

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed an investigation being conducted by the Financial Services Authority into HBOs, the bank it rescued during the financial crisis, is focusing on the corporate division of Bank of Scotland .

The Independent

OSBOURNE'S PLAN B: CUT TAX FOR THE RICH

David Cameron and George Osborne are discussing plans to cut the 50 pence rate of income tax after being told that it is generating only marginal returns for the Exchequer. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)