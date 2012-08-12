PRESS DIGEST - British Sunday business - Aug 12

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) -

Sunday Telegraph

VIRGIN WANTS LEGAL REVIEW OVER WEST COAST BATTLE

Richard Branson's Virgin Trains will push for a judicial review if, as expected, the Department of Transport awards the West Coast rail franchise to FirstGroup this week.

WALKER: I WILL CHANGE BARCLAYS

In an interview, new Barclays chairman David Walker says he will undertake a wholesale review of the way the bank operates and that he agrees in principle that customers should pay to use current accounts.

INVESTORS BACK RBS CHIEF FOR DIAMOND'S JOB

An unnamed top 10 shareholder in Barclays has said that RBS boss Stephen Hester would be the ideal candidate to become the new chief executive of Barclays.

GUGGENHEIM LIFE IN POLE POSITION TO BUY AVIVA USA

U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners' life insurance arm is in pole position to buy some or all of Aviva USA, with the talks understood to value the unit 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion) lower than previous estimates.

ENRC RECRUITS ADVISOR FOR SPLIT

ENRC chairman Mehmet Dalman has hired Amre Youness, who worked on the original flotation of the mining company, to carry out work on his plans to split the firm in two.

Mail on Sunday

BA MAY BUY STAKE IN AIRLINE TO BLOCK DELTA

The Chief Executive of British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG), Willie Walsh, said the company was open to buying a stake in American Airlines if there was a strong strategic argument for it. Buying a small stake in AA could help IAG to block a takeover of AA by rival Delta.

SUNDAY TIMES

SANDS FIGHTS FOR U.S. PEACE DEAL

Standard Chartered is in last-ditch talks with U.S. prosecutors to secure a settlement over allegations of improper Iranian money transactions.

NEW BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN FIRES WARNING SHOT ON PAY

Barclays' chairman David Walker said he planned to launch a "root and branch reform" of the bank's pay policies. Walker said he planned to name a chief executive to lead the reforms within six weeks.

BERKELEY BOSSES LINE UP 280 MLN POUNDS BONANZA

Executives at housebuilder Berkeley Group are in line for one of the most generous incentive schemes outside the FTSE 100 if they deliver on an ambitious plan to return cash to shareholders.

INSIDER LINED UP TO LEAD KAZAKHMYS

Australian mining executive Philip Aiken has emerged as an early favourite to replace Vladimir Kim as chairman of Kazakhmys .