PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 26

The Times
AB INBEV IN TALKS WITH CORONA BREWER MODELO
Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to put a long-rumoured assault on SAB-Miller on ice after the world's biggest brewer instead set its sights on an estimated $12 billion-plus deal to swallow the Mexican owner of Corona Extra, Modelo.
The Telegraph
UK GROWTH FORECASTS 'UNREALISTIC'
Official forecasts for growth in Britain are based on unrealistic expectations about the power of the private sector, consumer demand and foreign trade to drive a recovery, ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned.
XSTRATA BOSS 'COULD DEPART' TO SAVE DEAL
Xstrata chief Mick Davis may have to step down in an attempt to rescue the miner's deal with commodity giant Glencore in the wake of a row over pay, a leading shareholder has warned.
The Guardian
CYPRUS SEEKS EURO ZONE BAILOUT
Cyprus has become the fifth euro zone country to seek outside financial help to shore up its ailing economy after a day of heavy selling on financial markets prompted by fear that this week's European summit will end without a blueprint to rescue the single currency.
The Independent
HEATHROW TOLD TO STOP MOANING ABOUT CAPACITY
Gatwick's airport's chief executive blasted a warning at his Heathrow counterpart on Monday, saying that moans about London's strangled aviation capacity are damaging Britain's business prospects.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
BRIEF-Glazer Capital reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition as of December 31, 2016
* Glazer Capital LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of december 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2l8GuSa] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end