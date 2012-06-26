PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 26

The Times

AB INBEV IN TALKS WITH CORONA BREWER MODELO

Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to put a long-rumoured assault on SAB-Miller on ice after the world's biggest brewer instead set its sights on an estimated $12 billion-plus deal to swallow the Mexican owner of Corona Extra, Modelo.

The Telegraph

UK GROWTH FORECASTS 'UNREALISTIC'

Official forecasts for growth in Britain are based on unrealistic expectations about the power of the private sector, consumer demand and foreign trade to drive a recovery, ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned.

XSTRATA BOSS 'COULD DEPART' TO SAVE DEAL

Xstrata chief Mick Davis may have to step down in an attempt to rescue the miner's deal with commodity giant Glencore in the wake of a row over pay, a leading shareholder has warned.

The Guardian

CYPRUS SEEKS EURO ZONE BAILOUT

Cyprus has become the fifth euro zone country to seek outside financial help to shore up its ailing economy after a day of heavy selling on financial markets prompted by fear that this week's European summit will end without a blueprint to rescue the single currency.

The Independent

HEATHROW TOLD TO STOP MOANING ABOUT CAPACITY

Gatwick's airport's chief executive blasted a warning at his Heathrow counterpart on Monday, saying that moans about London's strangled aviation capacity are damaging Britain's business prospects.