PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British Business - June 24

LONDON, June 24 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph:
BRITISH GOVERNMENT TO RANK TOP SUPPLIERS
Twenty two major suppliers to the British government, including
Balfour Beatty, BT and G4S, are set to
be given performance ratings in a bid to achieve efficiencies.
MONITISE CONSIDERS MOVING LISTING TO NASDAQ
British mobile banking technology and services firm Monitise
is talking to bankers about the possibility of moving
its stock market listing from London's Alternative Investment
Market (AIM) to U.S. exchange Nasdaq.
M&S EMBROILED IN 1.1 MLN POUND DISPUTE WITH LANDLORD
Retailer Marks & Spencer has issued a writ against BNP
Paribas Securities Services demanding repayment of 1.1 million
pounds ($1.7 million), which includes over-payment of rent.
DIRECT LINE CONTINUES TO TARGET IPO THIS YEAR
Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance unit Direct Line is
ready for an initial public offering in the second half of the
year if market conditions allow, Chief Executive Paul Geddes
said.
The Sunday Times:
LLOYDS COULD CUT PRICE OF BRANCHES TO CLINCH SALE
Lloyds may be willing to cut the price of the 632
branches it is trying to sell by as much as 50 percent in a bid
to clinch a deal with the Co-op.
ROLLS-ROYCE TO REPLACE CHAIRMAN
Rolls-Royce has taken informal soundings from
industrialists and head-hunters ahead of its search for a new
chairman to replace Simon Robertson, with Invensys
chairman Nigel Rudd a frontrunner.
CARE FERTILITY SOLD TO PRIVATE EQUITY
Private equity firm Bowmark Capital has bought Care Fertility,
Britain's biggest chain of fertility clinics, from indebted
private hospital operator General Healthcare for an estimated 60
million pounds.
GAZPROM ARM MAKES OFFER FOR TNK-BP STAKE
Gazprom Neft, an arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom
, has made an offer for BP's 50 percent stake in
TNK-BP, three sources involved in the process said.
LORNAMEAD HIRES BARCLAYS TO EXPLORE SALE
Barclays has been hired to look at a possible sale of the
European business of toiletries and personal care firm
Lornamead, while boutique advisory Sawaya Segalas is looking at
options for the company's American business.
RESEARCH IN MOTION CONSIDERS BREAK-UP
Research in Motion is considering splitting itself in
two, breaking off its struggling handset manufacturing business
and then seeking a buyer for its messaging network.
CHINA'S FAIRY FOX PLANS LONDON FLOAT
Chinese fashion company Fairy Fox plans to raise 13 million
pounds in an IPO on London's AIM market this year.
Independent on Sunday:
REPORT RECOMMENDS BAE'S PORTSMOUTH DOCKYARD IS CLOSED
A government-commissioned report into the future of British
shipbuilding has recommended Defence Secretary Philip Hammond
shut down BAE System's Portsmouth Dockyard and delay
the building of a second supercarrier warship.
TESCO IN SEARCH FOR NEW UK COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR
Tesco has hired executive search firm Zygos to help it
find a new UK commercial director.
Mail on Sunday:
EDF NUCLEAR PLANTS HAVE LIFE EXTENDED
Seven of EDF Energy's nuclear plants have had their
life extended by two years to 2025.