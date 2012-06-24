PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British Business - June 24

LONDON, June 24 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: The Sunday Telegraph: BRITISH GOVERNMENT TO RANK TOP SUPPLIERS Twenty two major suppliers to the British government, including Balfour Beatty, BT and G4S, are set to be given performance ratings in a bid to achieve efficiencies. MONITISE CONSIDERS MOVING LISTING TO NASDAQ British mobile banking technology and services firm Monitise is talking to bankers about the possibility of moving its stock market listing from London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to U.S. exchange Nasdaq. M&S EMBROILED IN 1.1 MLN POUND DISPUTE WITH LANDLORD Retailer Marks & Spencer has issued a writ against BNP Paribas Securities Services demanding repayment of 1.1 million pounds ($1.7 million), which includes over-payment of rent. DIRECT LINE CONTINUES TO TARGET IPO THIS YEAR Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance unit Direct Line is ready for an initial public offering in the second half of the year if market conditions allow, Chief Executive Paul Geddes said. The Sunday Times: LLOYDS COULD CUT PRICE OF BRANCHES TO CLINCH SALE Lloyds may be willing to cut the price of the 632 branches it is trying to sell by as much as 50 percent in a bid to clinch a deal with the Co-op. ROLLS-ROYCE TO REPLACE CHAIRMAN Rolls-Royce has taken informal soundings from industrialists and head-hunters ahead of its search for a new chairman to replace Simon Robertson, with Invensys chairman Nigel Rudd a frontrunner. CARE FERTILITY SOLD TO PRIVATE EQUITY Private equity firm Bowmark Capital has bought Care Fertility, Britain's biggest chain of fertility clinics, from indebted private hospital operator General Healthcare for an estimated 60 million pounds. GAZPROM ARM MAKES OFFER FOR TNK-BP STAKE Gazprom Neft, an arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom , has made an offer for BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, three sources involved in the process said. LORNAMEAD HIRES BARCLAYS TO EXPLORE SALE Barclays has been hired to look at a possible sale of the European business of toiletries and personal care firm Lornamead, while boutique advisory Sawaya Segalas is looking at options for the company's American business. RESEARCH IN MOTION CONSIDERS BREAK-UP Research in Motion is considering splitting itself in two, breaking off its struggling handset manufacturing business and then seeking a buyer for its messaging network. CHINA'S FAIRY FOX PLANS LONDON FLOAT Chinese fashion company Fairy Fox plans to raise 13 million pounds in an IPO on London's AIM market this year. Independent on Sunday: REPORT RECOMMENDS BAE'S PORTSMOUTH DOCKYARD IS CLOSED A government-commissioned report into the future of British shipbuilding has recommended Defence Secretary Philip Hammond shut down BAE System's Portsmouth Dockyard and delay the building of a second supercarrier warship. TESCO IN SEARCH FOR NEW UK COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR Tesco has hired executive search firm Zygos to help it find a new UK commercial director. Mail on Sunday: EDF NUCLEAR PLANTS HAVE LIFE EXTENDED Seven of EDF Energy's nuclear plants have had their life extended by two years to 2025.