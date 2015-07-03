PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over its 7.9 billion euro ($8.7-billion) takeover proposal for the German potash miner, giving K+S's stock a boost. (bit.ly/1R9b5vF)

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated the Conservative government's appointment of Arthur Porter to Canada's intelligence oversight agency after allegations surfaced the physician was involved in a kickback scheme in Montreal. (bit.ly/1Kxhzkd)

** Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford has been cleared to work one or two days a week as he continues his recovery from cancer surgery. (bit.ly/1H4oLjI)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian law enforcement agencies couldn't seem to agree Thursday over who should take the lead investigating a series of bomb threats - all fake - against WestJet Airlines flights over the past week. (bit.ly/1CfQRdi)

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch has become the first bank to forecast a Canadian recession this year. The bank said Canada's economy will shrink by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, following a 0.6 per cent contraction in the first. (bit.ly/1C5tkv0)

