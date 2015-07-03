PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was
confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over
its 7.9 billion euro ($8.7-billion) takeover proposal for the
German potash miner, giving K+S's stock a boost. (bit.ly/1R9b5vF)
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated the
Conservative government's appointment of Arthur Porter to
Canada's intelligence oversight agency after allegations
surfaced the physician was involved in a kickback scheme in
Montreal. (bit.ly/1Kxhzkd)
** Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford has been cleared to work
one or two days a week as he continues his recovery from cancer
surgery. (bit.ly/1H4oLjI)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian law enforcement agencies couldn't seem to agree
Thursday over who should take the lead investigating a series of
bomb threats - all fake - against WestJet Airlines
flights over the past week. (bit.ly/1CfQRdi)
** Bank of America Merrill Lynch has become the first bank
to forecast a Canadian recession this year. The bank said
Canada's economy will shrink by 0.6 per cent in the second
quarter, following a 0.6 per cent contraction in the first. (bit.ly/1C5tkv0)
