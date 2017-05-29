PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A West Coast property developer says the Trans Mountain
pipeline will ruin its plans for a new subdivision of
million-dollar homes. tgam.ca/2rxvuDM
** Acacia Mining, the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold
Corp says it is losing more than $1 million in daily
revenue as Tanzania extends an export ban and accuses mining
companies of massive tax evasion. tgam.ca/2scugdF
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hopeful Pope
Francis will heed a personal call to make a formal apology to
aboriginal survivors of sexual and physical abuse at
Catholic-run residential schools during a private audience with
his holiness at the Vatican on Monday. tgam.ca/2rNWqig
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government of Ottawa has created an advisory
panel aimed at bringing more zero-emission vehicles to roads
across the country, a decision that industry manufacturers and
electric car advocates say is a positive step forward. bit.ly/2qrVT64
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)