PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A West Coast property developer says the Trans Mountain pipeline will ruin its plans for a new subdivision of million-dollar homes. tgam.ca/2rxvuDM

** Acacia Mining, the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp says it is losing more than $1 million in daily revenue as Tanzania extends an export ban and accuses mining companies of massive tax evasion. tgam.ca/2scugdF

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hopeful Pope Francis will heed a personal call to make a formal apology to aboriginal survivors of sexual and physical abuse at Catholic-run residential schools during a private audience with his holiness at the Vatican on Monday. tgam.ca/2rNWqig

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government of Ottawa has created an advisory panel aimed at bringing more zero-emission vehicles to roads across the country, a decision that industry manufacturers and electric car advocates say is a positive step forward. bit.ly/2qrVT64 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
