PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 5

June 5
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canadians' growing love affair with mobile devices is
putting the country on track to achieving a wireless penetration
rate that exceeds 100 per cent in about three years.
Report in the business section:
- Air Canada's chief executive officer is vowing to
redouble his efforts to launch a low-cost carrier, saying he is
prepared to make hard choices to ensure the airline's growth.
NATIONAL POST
- The Conservative government knew as far back as last year
that Defence Department budget cuts had made its
multi-billion-dollar shopping list of military equipment
"unaffordable," Postmedia News said it has learned.
FINANCIAL POST
- Rogers Communications Inc is moving to implement
a raft of untested initiatives over the coming quarters, a
period that could reignite growth for the country's biggest
mobile operator - or shape up to be as challenging as the
present.