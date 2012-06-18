PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The showdown over Ontario's budget bill has focused on a plan by the McGuinty government to create a one-stop online service for everything from birth certificates to licence-plate validation stickers and property title searches, and sell it to a private operator.

Report in the business section:

- Manitoba Telecom Services Inc is redoubling efforts to find a buyer for its MTS Allstream division by hiring Morgan Stanley to drum up foreign interest, especially from the United States, after attempts to find a Canadian suitor fizzled.

NATIONAL POST

- Former prime minister Jean Chretien says Justin Trudeau "has proven himself in some way," but cautions not to expect him to endorse any potential candidate for the leadership of the federal Liberal party.

FINANCIAL POST

- There may be a respite this week for the markets after the outcome of the Greek election but any coalition-formed majority looks set to be narrow and may lack the stability needed to push through painful reforms.