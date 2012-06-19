版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 19

June 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government and the Obama administration are closing in on a deal that would see Washington support Canada's admission to major Pacific Rim free-trade talks, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Report in the business section:

- Officials at the Canada Revenue Agency were part of attempts to squeeze a $1-million kickback from an accounting firm in exchange for a promise to wipe out a massive tax bill, an RCMP search warrant alleges.

FINANCIAL POST

- Air Canada's largest union says it will support the airline's efforts to reduce its pension funding obligations through 2024 as part of new collective agreement reached through a final offer arbitration process this week.

