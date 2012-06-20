PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 20

June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Environmental critics are calling for a major review of pipeline safety in Alberta after the province experienced a third large oil spill in a month.

Report in the business section:

- Canada has a chance to land a major investment by Pratt & Whitney Co Inc, which is looking for a site to assemble engines for Airbus SAS. The engines are in the same family as those Pratt & Whitney will make in Quebec for Bombardier Inc's new C Series plane.

NATIONAL POST

- Israel has received private assurances Canada stands ready to help defend the Jewish state, but just how far the Harper government intends to take that commitment remains unclear.

Newly released documents say Defence Minister Peter MacKay told Israel's top military commander, Major-General Gabi Ashkenazi, during a 2011 visit to the Middle East, that 'a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada.'

FINANCIAL POST

- Quebec has fined Maple Leaf Foods Inc for advertising to children, a rare case in a province with strict limits on marketing to minors.

The Toronto-based company pleaded guilty to five charges laid against it under Quebec's consumer protection law, which prohibits advertising for commercial purposes to children under the age of 13. It faces a fine of C$10,000.