PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 22

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Jim Flaherty is singling out Toronto's overheated condo market as one of the main reasons Ottawa is tightening the rules for insured mortgages.

The average price of a Toronto condo - C$334,952 - was up in the first quarter of the year, as were total condo sales. In spite of anecdotal evidence of some cooling since, Canada's Finance Minister decided it was time to step in.

Report in the business section:

- A string of needed reforms in the past year to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, capped by Thursday's decision by Finance Minister Jim Flaherty to further limit mortgage insurance availability, means that for the first time in the recent housing boom the Canadian taxpayer's risk of loss is set to decline.

NATIONAL POST

- UN special rapporteur Maina Kiai listed Canada - along with Belarus, Ethiopia, the Russian Federation and Jordan - as countries where 'the laws are particularly harsh in terms of restricting the freedom of association.'

FINANCIAL POST

- Canada's relatively healthy economy has been largely based on borrowed money, but the situation cannot go on indefinitely, Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney warned.