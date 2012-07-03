PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The impending end of the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly has inflamed passions among Western Canadian farmers. It has also sparked an unusual and nasty takeover fight between two century-old Canadian agriculture firms.

- The federal government's efforts to cool the overheated housing market are raising concerns among Canada's biggest banks that the changes might hit the economy harder than intended, particularly if the new measures are left in place for too long.

NATIONAL POST

- Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto pledged to focus on energy, labour and tax reforms and said he hopes to strike deals with opponents to help shepherd changes through Congress before he takes office in December.

FINANCIAL POST

- The U.S. Justice Department is probing Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp for possible collusion after a Reuters investigation showed that top executives of the two rivals plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other in Michigan land deals, a source close to the probe said.