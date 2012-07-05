PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Stephen Harper has chosen to keep his existing cabinet largely intact after the departure of Bev Oda, shunning a major shuffle and the prospect of change because he believes the government needs stability as it confronts big tasks from immigration overhauls to budget cuts.

Report in the business section:

- The consortium of banks and investors trying to buy TMX Group Inc has only one, surprisingly tricky, obstacle left to clear after winning two key approvals for the plan to create a powerful national financial market operator.

NATIONAL POST

- Sales in Canada's most expensive housing market continue to plummet with the Greater Vancouver area hitting a 10-year low in June for activity.

FINANCIAL POST

- Ford Canada said Wednesday it was the top selling automaker in Canada last month as it outsold Chrysler Canada by a wide margin in June, despite seeing a nearly 9 percent drop in sales compared with a year ago.