版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 10日 星期二 18:14 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The possibility of co-operation - and perhaps even a merger - with the New Democrats as a means to defeat Conservatives in the next federal election is promising to become a key battle line in the looming Liberal leadership race, whether the Liberals like it or not.

Report in the business section:

- Bombardier Inc is in negotiations with low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad on a deal that involves increasing the number of seats on its new C Series airplane to 160, as the aircraft maker tries to land orders with discount carriers.

NATIONAL POST

- Electric utilities across Alberta say they've instituted rotating blackouts to deal with increased demand caused by high temperatures.

FINANCIAL POST

- Salesforce.com Inc continued its Canadian startup shopping spree on Monday, scooping up Halfiax-based GoInstant.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐