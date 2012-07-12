PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 12

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has issued a public warning to Enbridge Inc about its proposed Northern Gateway pipeline in the wake of revelations about the company's handling of a massive 2010 oil spill in Michigan.
- Bolivian President Evo Morales has revoked the mining rights of Vancouver-based South American Silver Corp, the latest blow to foreign miners operating in Latin America amid a growing wave of resource nationalism.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec student protest leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, known for his telegenic looks and refusal to condemn violence, has been recruited to teach Ontario student leaders about Quebec's paralyzing student strikes, as Ontario students appear to be setting the stage for their own season of discontent.
FINANCIAL POST
- British Columbia and Alberta securities regulators said on Wednesday they approved the proposed acquisition of Canadian exchange operator TMX Group by a consortium of financial institutions, pushing the year-long process one step closer to completion.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.