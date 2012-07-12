PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 12

July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has issued a public warning to Enbridge Inc about its proposed Northern Gateway pipeline in the wake of revelations about the company's handling of a massive 2010 oil spill in Michigan.

- Bolivian President Evo Morales has revoked the mining rights of Vancouver-based South American Silver Corp, the latest blow to foreign miners operating in Latin America amid a growing wave of resource nationalism.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec student protest leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, known for his telegenic looks and refusal to condemn violence, has been recruited to teach Ontario student leaders about Quebec's paralyzing student strikes, as Ontario students appear to be setting the stage for their own season of discontent.

FINANCIAL POST

- British Columbia and Alberta securities regulators said on Wednesday they approved the proposed acquisition of Canadian exchange operator TMX Group by a consortium of financial institutions, pushing the year-long process one step closer to completion.