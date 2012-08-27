PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 27

Aug 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* When Rob Ford testifies next week in a legal hearing that could see him kicked out of office, Toronto's mayor is expected to argue that he made an honest mistake over a trifling amount of money. Hints of Ford's strategy can be gleaned from a 148-page transcript of a cross-examination that Ford underwent behind closed doors, and which is now part of the court record.

* The pilot of a small plane that crashed in southwestern Ontario caught the flying bug young, joining the Royal Canadian Air Cadets at 12 and earning his gliding and powered-flight licences as he rose to the highest rank in the organization.

Reports in the business section:

* BHP Billiton Ltd has agreed to sell an Australian uranium deposit to Canada's Cameco Corp for C$430 million, as the top global miner sheds assets to help improve returns and shore up cash in a deteriorating commodity market.

* Enbridge Inc's response plan for a potential spill of Northern Gateway oil into the pristine waters off British Columbia doesn't take into account the unique oil mixture the pipeline would actually carry, documents show.

NATIONAL POST

* Four young people who died in a plane crash Friday in southwestern Ontario have been identified. Ontario Provincial Police say the plane's pilot was Marko Misic, 20, of Toronto and the three passengers were Mohammed Shahnawaz Zia, 23, of Toronto, Wasay Rizwan, 27, of Toronto and Victoria Margaret Luk, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario.

* A double-decker bus rammed into a tanker loaded with highly flammable methanol on a northern Chinese highway on Sunday, causing both vehicles to burst into flames and killing 36 people, state media said.

FINANCIAL POST

* A new analysis suggests Canadian non-mortgage debt rose to its highest level in nearly a decade during the second quarter. The latest report of Canadian debt trends by TransUnion found the average consumer's non-mortgage debt load rose to $26,221 in the second quarter.