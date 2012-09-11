PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An NDP MP is turning to the internet to cover his legal bills in the face of a lawsuit for wrongly accusing an Alberta company of electoral fraud. Supporters and friends of Pat Martin are trying to raise C$250,000 after the Winnipeg MP was sued for comments he made about the 2011 election robo-calls scandal.

Reports in the business section:

* BCE Inc on Monday began its defence of a proposed C$3.4-billion takeover of Astral Media Inc and immediately faced the pointed scrutiny of the avowedly populist new CRTC boss.

* A torrent of oil pumped from new wells across the U.S. is setting in motion a decade of dramatic change that promises to wean the country off OPEC, and threatens the growth of energy imports from Canada.

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto police have linked the Galloway Boys, a notorious Scarborough street gang, to the July 16 block party shooting that killed two people and injured 23 others, as well as to the December murder of a 24-year-old man and six other shootings around the Toronto area.

* The family of a Canadian soldier who committed suicide spent just over C$10,800 in court costs to correct mistakes made in the young soldier's death certificate and registration, errors for which they blamed National Defence.

FINANCIAL POST

* Talisman Energy Inc on Monday signaled it is changing course rather than putting itself on the block. President and Chief Executive John Manzoni stepped down, and Talisman is now under the steady hand of Hal Kvisle, the former TransCanada Corp president and CEO and a Talisman board member.