PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Harper government plans to ask the Supreme Court to vet its controversial Senate reform plans in the face of opposition from provincial governments and some of its own caucus members, sources said.

Reports in the business section:

* The RCMP is formally assessing whether to pursue a full-blown investigation of Silvercorp Metals Inc after a Globe and Mail story showed the Vancouver company may be helping pay for a police probe against its detractors in China.

* The federal Competition Bureau is "increasingly concerned" that BCE Inc's $3.4-billion purchase of Astral Media Inc would put too much power in the hands of one broadcaster, with the watchdog saying it could strike down the deal even if broadcast regulators allow it to proceed.

NATIONAL POST

* As MPs return to Parliament on Monday, the federal Conservative government is launching into a more aggressive attack mode to brand NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and his party as risky to the Canadian economy.

* Carey Price is into his second National Hockey League lockout, even if he was some distance from the NHL when it shut down for the entire 2004-05 season. Now, eight years later, the Canadians goaltender is like everyone else wondering how this lockout will play out.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Auto Workers said Sunday it will focus on getting a deal with Ford Motor Co in its labour negotiations with the Detroit Three after a glimmer of hope in recent days a deal could be reached with the automaker.

* The federal government is ramping up efforts to give Canada's nascent liquefied natural gas (LNG) business a global boost. Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is visiting Japan and South Korea this week for discussions with government and business leaders to promote energy trade and investment, focusing on Canada's emerging LNG opportunities.