PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 1

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A research paper written for the Center for Security and
Defence Studies at Carleton University estimates the cumulative
effect of the Harper government's strategic review and the
overlapping deficit reduction action plan will carve up to
$2.5-billion out of the nearly C$21-billion National Defence
budget by 2014-2015.
* The federal government has issued a tender calling for the
design of low-emission Canadian Coast Guard ships that would
incorporate hydrogen fuel cell technology.
* The fallout from an E. coli contamination at an Alberta
slaughterhouse continues to spread, with more than 1,100
products now being recalled as Premier Alison Redford urges
consumers to keep buying her province's beef.
Reports in the business section:
* Unionized workers at Chrysler's Ontario plants voted to
accept a new contract on Sunday, marking the Canadian Auto
Workers' successful negotiation of fresh agreements with the
three big U.S. auto makers.
* British Columbia's softwood lumber industry is finally on
the comeback trail, fueled by a recovery in U.S. housing starts
and steady demand from China, according to analysts.
NATIONAL POST
* Theater and art impresario David Mirvish says he plans to
tear down Toronto's Princess of Wales Theater and replace it
with three condo towers.
* The Toronto Transit Commission has voted to contract out a
segment of its cleaning force in order to save money, angering
existing transit employees.
FINANCIAL POST
* Federal NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair told Toronto's business
community that he would support the establishment of a West-East
pipeline provided that project developer Enbridge pay
for the environmental costs.