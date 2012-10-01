PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A research paper written for the Center for Security and Defence Studies at Carleton University estimates the cumulative effect of the Harper government's strategic review and the overlapping deficit reduction action plan will carve up to $2.5-billion out of the nearly C$21-billion National Defence budget by 2014-2015.

* The federal government has issued a tender calling for the design of low-emission Canadian Coast Guard ships that would incorporate hydrogen fuel cell technology.

* The fallout from an E. coli contamination at an Alberta slaughterhouse continues to spread, with more than 1,100 products now being recalled as Premier Alison Redford urges consumers to keep buying her province's beef.

* Unionized workers at Chrysler's Ontario plants voted to accept a new contract on Sunday, marking the Canadian Auto Workers' successful negotiation of fresh agreements with the three big U.S. auto makers.

* British Columbia's softwood lumber industry is finally on the comeback trail, fueled by a recovery in U.S. housing starts and steady demand from China, according to analysts.

* Theater and art impresario David Mirvish says he plans to tear down Toronto's Princess of Wales Theater and replace it with three condo towers.

* The Toronto Transit Commission has voted to contract out a segment of its cleaning force in order to save money, angering existing transit employees.

* Federal NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair told Toronto's business community that he would support the establishment of a West-East pipeline provided that project developer Enbridge pay for the environmental costs.