PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* XL Foods, the Alberta beef packer at the center of a
massive recall, is taking full responsibility for the tainted
product as questions mount over why Canadian officials let the
company's plant operate for two weeks after the U.S. deemed the
meat unfit to cross the border.
The company acknowledged its food-safety practices were "not
enough" and said it would work with the Canadian Food Inspection
Agency to strengthen them.
* Quebec's ever-expanding corruption scandal has reached
into the home and headquarters of a mayor long considered
untouchable.
About 70 investigators from the province's anti-corruption
squad descended on Laval City Hall and the home of Mayor Gilles
Vaillancourt on Thursday, seizing documents and databases
related to contracts handed out by Quebec's fastest-growing big
city.
Reports in the business section:
* The federal New Democratic Party formally disapproved of
CNOOC Ltd's U.S. $15.1 billion offer to acquire
Calgary's Nexen Inc, aiming to widen opposition to
China's plan to secure a major foothold in the oil sands.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the country's
fifth-largest bank by assets, has unveiled an ambitious plan to
expand its banking hours by doubling the number of locations
open on Sunday, to 107. That will put CIBC squarely in second
place, after Toronto-Dominion Bank, which has made
weekend banking hours a key part of its strategy.
The strategy for the banks is to lure customers from
competitors who aren't open every day, betting that Canadians
are too time pressed to do their banking during the week.
NATIONAL POST
* Federal Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz has faced intense
criticism from opposition parties about the extensive recall of
beef products sparked by an E. coli scare at an XL Foods plant
in Alberta, but Thursday was the first day this week he faced
his critics inside the House of Commons.
NDP leader Thomas Mulcair demanded he resign over the
largest beef recall in Canadian history.
* Canada is poised to claim ownership of a vast new expanse
of undersea territory beyond its Atlantic and Arctic coasts
that's greater in size than Quebec and equal to about 20 percent
of the country's surface area.
The huge seabed land grab has been in the works since 1994,
when federal scientists first conducted a "desktop study" of
Canada's potential territorial expansion under a new UN treaty
allowing nations to extend their offshore jurisdictions well
past the current 200-nautical-mile limit of so-called "Exclusive
Economic Zones" in coastal waters.
FINANCIAL POST
* SNC-Lavalin received renewed signs of confidence
in its operations Thursday after being selected as the preferred
bidder for a $1.4 billion B.C. transit project and winning a
potash feasibility project in New Mexico.
A consortium headed by the Montreal-based engineering and
construction giant has been tabbed by the B.C. government to
design and build the Evergreen Line Rapid Transit project.
* Junior miner Sulliden Gold Corp has backed off
plans to introduce a "milestone bonus" program, that would pay
insiders for achieving expected goals on the way to developing
its Shahuindo project in Peru. The plan, ended after a
shareholder revolt, meant that they could receive large amounts
of money well before reaching production.