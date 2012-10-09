PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 9

Oct 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Faced with a $14.8 billion deficit and a stubbornly high health-care budget, the Ontario government is taking a heightened interest in the billings of emergency-department doctors.

A group representing the province's 2,000 emergency doctors is warning its members of a recent flurry of formal audits by the Ministry of Health questioning the details of billings for services.

* Corporate tax revenue coming in to Ottawa was up slightly last year, even as the Conservative government was in the midst of an aggressive plan to lower the corporate tax rate.

The federal government raised $31.7 billion from corporate taxes in the fiscal year that ended March 31, up from $30.5 billion in 2010-11. The new data on corporate tax revenue will be examined closely in Ottawa, where debate over the appropriate rate has been a dominant theme of recent election campaigns.

Reports in the business section:

* Retailers bracing for next year's arrival of U.S. discount juggernaut Target Corp face a more immediate threat: the lowly dollar store.

The fastest-growing sector in Canadian retailing, dollar stores are forcing mainstream merchants, ranging from discounter Wal-Mart Canada Corp to generalist Canadian Tire Corp Ltd , to step up their own dollar promotions.

* Canada's clean tech sector is getting some new help from the federal government as Ottawa looks to grab a fatter share of the booming global market for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The government's lead agencies on export assistance and sustainable technology are teaming up to identify and support companies that are moving from development to full commercial effort and are eager to penetrate international markets.

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's electronic spy organization says that the state-of-the-art headquarters now being built in an Ottawa suburb will make it a leader among its allies and attract the best and brightest of spies, according to newly released government documents obtained by The Ottawa Citizen.

FINANCIAL POST

* The chief executive of Quebecor Inc warned Monday the Canadian entertainment industry must start making content that appeals to audiences beyond its borders or risks being overtaken by Web-based providers who are increasingly ramping up global distribution businesses.

* Pension fund managers are looking at taking on more risk in their portfolios as they look to boost returns amid low interest rates and volatile stock markets, according to a report by Pyramis Global Advisors.