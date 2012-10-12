PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The days of France's leaders leaning publicly toward
Canadian unity appear to be gone. The country's new government
says its approach will be non-interference in Quebec's affairs,
and gave no sign it will laud unity.
The former French president Nicolas Sarkozy had broken with
tradition by taking sides in the Canadian national unity debate,
suggesting that Quebec sovereigntists are an insular movement
that is sowing division. But the new government of François
Hollande appears to be reverting to the cagey neutrality of the
past.
* Canada's financial sector fought a losing battle to stop
the national banking regulator from restricting the amount that
homeowners can borrow on a home equity line of credit, documents
obtained by The Globe and Mail show.
Several members of the industry argued not only that
borrowers with good credit would be hurt by the new rules, but
also that the regulator's crackdown could prompt banks to issue
riskier kinds of loans - such as unsecured lines of credit - to
keep their customers.
Reports in the business section:
* The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will lose millions of
dollars a year on its free music service for the foreseeable
future, as the high cost of content surpasses the advertising
revenue the service earns.
CBC Music was launched in February just as the broadcaster
was bracing for deep budget cuts that would lead to the loss of
650 jobs and prompt the CBC to request permission to sell
advertising on its Radio 2 service.
* Canada's western energy powerhouses are feeling the chill
from sluggish natural gas markets.
Sales activity at British Columbia's auction for exploration
rights nearly ground to a halt in September, while Alberta and
Saskatchewan are being pinched as energy companies scale back
their budgets for targeting new natural gas prospects.
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec's opposition is accusing the new Parti Québécois
government of planning to turn the province's schools into
political assembly lines for churning out supporters.
It reacted angrily to news Thursday that the PQ will
decrease English instruction on its list of priorities and
increase teaching the history of Quebec's sovereignty movement.
* For six days last week, Calgary mom Jessica Stilwell
staged a quiet anti-housework strike in her home - the place
devolving into domestic chaos as she simply stopped picking up
after her three daughters, whom she jokingly called her
"basement trolls" on the blog she kept of her progress called
"Crazy Working Mom".
Now, Stilwell is getting international attention for her
cheeky experiment, as a hero for doing what many parents dream
they could and also reviled for not making her children do their
chores much earlier.
FINANCIAL POST
* Claude Mongeau, Canadian National Railway Co
chief executive, reached out to his largest customers this week
in a letter attempting to enlist their help in the railroad's
ongoing fight to prevent new regulations on the industry. In it,
he argues that while the new regulations are aimed at improving
service, they may in fact do the opposite.
His message was met, however, with skepticism from shippers,
who deemed it simply a last-ditch effort to stave off the new
regulations Ottawa has promised in the coming months.
* CNOOC Ltd executives crafted their $15.1-billion
takeover bid for Nexen Inc to pass Canada's net benefit
test for foreign acquisitions.
Yet no matter what they offered, the guidelines remain
vaguely defined and open to broad interpretation. It makes the
deal subject to any number of biases and political motivations.