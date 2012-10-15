PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's second-largest meat processing plant will resume partial operations Tuesday after a bizarre weekend standoff that saw XL Foods lay off its entire work force on Saturday, and then recall more than a third of them the next day.

* As Premier Pauline Marois starts her three-day official visit to Paris by meeting French President François Hollande, the Parti Québécois Leader hopes France will revert to its long-standing diplomatic position toward Quebec.

Reports in the business section:

* Housing markets across Canada - with the exception of Calgary - are continuing to soften, even as the fall sales season kicks off. Figures to be released Monday by the Canadian Real Estate Association are expected to show falling sales in most major cities in September, with Vancouver leading the decline. September's decrease in sales comes on the heels of a 5.8 percent monthly drop from July to August.

* Canada's economy is struggling, but the manufacturing sector is expected to show some growth when the factory shipment figures for August are released Tuesday. Still, most of the improvement - if it happens - may be because of increased car production and petroleum exports, rather than any significant broad-based recovery among manufacturers.

NATIONAL POST

* Former Bank of Canada governor John Crow reflects on the legacy of fellow former governor James Elliott Coyne, who passed away Friday at the age of 102.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada has been so stuck on the idea that energy development depends on boosting exports to the United States and Asia that the obvious other option, increasing domestic use, has been getting less attention than it deserves. That option will be thrust to the top of the national agenda if TransCanada Corp moves ahead with plans to convert parts of its underutilized Canadian Mainline system from gas to oil transportation, which could be ready for takeoff by the end of the year.

* A trading halt and regulatory investigation into a Canadian junior miner has raised questions about the company's ownership structure and cast a cloud over its board members, which include some high-profile Canadian businessmen. When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission halted Liberty Silver Corp on Oct. 5, it had "questions concerning publicly available information about Liberty Silver, the control of its stock, its market price, and trading in the stock."