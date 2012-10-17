PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The voice of Canada's CEOs is urging parents to enroll
their kids in Asian language classes to match them with the
growing appetite of employers for multilingual workers.
John Manley, the former finance minister who now heads the
Canadian Council of Chief Executives, said it is time for a
national debate over how to encourage new language skills as
part of the country's trade efforts.
* Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty spent much of last
Saturday on the phone with five of his closest advisers,
informing them that he had decided to resign after nine years in
office, sources said.
Those phone conversations paved the way for McGuinty's
surprise announcement at an emergency caucus meeting on Monday
evening that he was resigning after 16 years as Liberal Leader
and just one year after winning a minority government.
Reports in the business section:
* The large number of condos being built in Toronto is now
curbing the rise in both prices and rents. Resale prices for
high-rise units in the country's most populous city are
flattening out after years of appreciation, and the degree to
which monthly rents have been rising has begun to slow.
NATIONAL POST
* Immigration Minister Jason Kenney defended a proposed law
Tuesday that would give him the power to bar visitors from
Canada for "public policy" reasons, saying it would be used
rarely and only against hate mongers who incite violence.
FINANCIAL POST
* EnStream LP, a joint venture between the country's three
biggest wireless operators, is selling its experimental Zoompass
mobile payment service in a bid to partner more closely with the
country's big banks, which saw the platform as a competitor.
EnStream was formed by Rogers Communications Inc, BCE
Inc and Telus Corp in 2005.