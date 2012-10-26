PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Quebec-Vermont border is the scene of growing chaos as
illegal migrants hop over unguarded entry points or drive
through guarded crossings on the outbound lanes, zipping by
helpless Canadian border officials.
The goal of the migrants, many of whom come from Roma
communities in Europe, is to make their refugee claims from
inside Canada, officials say. If captured at the border, they
risk being returned to the United States on the basis of a
bilateral agreement.
* On the day it was revealed that Toronto's mayor had again
run afoul of the integrity commissioner, Rob Ford called for her
office and those of two other watchdogs to be abolished because
they are a "waste of taxpayers' money."
Reports in the business section:
* The United States is in danger of falling back into
recession if its politicians cannot agree on how to avoid a
"fiscal cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts, warns the
head of the International Monetary Fund.
In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Christine Lagarde
said that a failure by the leaders of the world's largest
economy to come up with a fiscal plan would have "dire economic
consequences" - and is a major risk to a Canadian economy that
has outperformed most other industrialized countries.
* Canada's largest chain of metropolitan newspapers will
close the gates in the new year and ask readers to pay to read
their online content. Postmedia Network said it would
put up paywalls at all of its titles early in the new year,
including the National Post, as it reported a C$28 million
($28.17 million) third-quarter loss.
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian authorities are claiming to have uncovered a
human smuggling ring that has brought hundreds of Romanian
refugee claimants to the Toronto area through Mexico, the
National Post has learned. The smugglers are charging between
C$10,000 and C$30,000 for passage to Canada along a route that
runs from Mexico to Texas to greater Toronto.
* Census data released Wednesday reveal Canada's vast
linguistic landscape, with 191 distinct languages. And for more
than two million Canadians, the language spoken at home is
neither English or French.
FINANCIAL POST
* Squeezed between public alarm over increasing ownership of
Canadian resources by state-owned entities and investors
demanding their payday, Prime Minister Stephen Harper has
promised new rules to ensure Canadians don't get short-changed.
* Air Canada's pilots have selected new leaders to
oversee the 3,000 member union, a few months after losing an
arbitration ruling that imposed a new collective agreement with
the country's largest airline.