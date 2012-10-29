PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 29

Oct 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Tsunami warnings that were issued after a strong earthquake off the northwest coast of British Columbia have been lifted, allowing people who had moved to higher ground to return to their homes and assess what so far appears to be limited damage.

* Canada and Japan will begin their first round of free trade talks in late November -- what are expected to be difficult negotiations aimed at unlocking access to an Asian economy beset by import restrictions.

Reports in the business section:

* Malaysian state oil firm Petronas will renew a bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources Corp, Petronas sources said, seeking to assure the Canadian government that the deal will benefit the country.

* A year ago Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd's Meadowbank mine in Nunavut was producing more bad news than gold.

But after ending 2011 with a loss, Agnico just reported its third consecutive quarter of profit, surprising analysts with higher-than-expected production from its large, open-pit operation.

NATIONAL POST

* The mayor of a northern Ontario town where a section of the Trans-Canada Highway was washed away by heavy rain says it should be partly reopened within days.

FINANCIAL POST

* Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced it's cutting about 300 jobs across Canada, most of them in Montreal.

Julie-Catherine Racine, a spokesperson for Pfizer Canada, said Sunday the cuts will be spread across several locations, but the majority will be at the company's headquarters in the Montreal suburb of Kirkland.