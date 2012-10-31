PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 31

Oct 31 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* New numbers reveal the federal government quietly cut
spending by C$8 billion after Canadians handed the Conservatives
a majority mandate.
* Canada will hold immigration levels steady for the seventh
year in a row in 2013, but will make more room within its quota
for what's quickly become its fastest growing category of
newcomers. The Canadian Experience Class, launched only a few
years ago, represents the future of Canada's immigration system
under the Harper government -- where Ottawa places a hard nosed
emphasis on attracting the best and brightest skilled workers.Reports in the business section:
* Hal Kvisle, chief executive of Calgary-based Talisman
Energy Inc axed the company's 2013 budget by 25 per
cent and is pulling back on exploration as he shifts the
company's focus to bottom line results instead of costly growth.
* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney nudged lawmakers to
consider tax incentives that might persuade cash-rich companies
to boost investment.
NATIONAL POST
* Superstorm Sandy continued to lash parts of Quebec with
wind Wednesday, with storm surge warnings in place in several
regions across the province. The storm, which is weakening as it
travels north, will impact on Canada's weather for days to come.
* With Justin Trudeau at the helm, the Liberals could
instantly bounce from political ignominy to a majority
government if an election were held tomorrow, according to new
Forum Research poll commissioned by the National Post.
FINANCIAL POST
* Federal Industry Minister Christian Paradis dealt what
appears to be the final blow Tuesday to BCE Inc's
faltering bid for Astral Media Inc saying Ottawa
doesn't "have any intention to intervene" in the proposed bid.
* More than 18 months after the revolution, political risk
remains a serious concern for companies doing business in Egypt.
Investors in gold miner Centamin PLC learned this fact
first hand Tuesday, after an administrative court in Egypt ruled
the company's concession on its flagship Sukari mine should be
revoked.